1/1
Susan Logan
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ST. MARY'S -Susan C. Logan, 63, of St. Mary's died at 10:54 a.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Joint Township Hospital, St. Mary's. She was born September 4, 1957 in Lima to Ralph A. and Irene (Burgei) Miller. Her mother survives in Ottoville.On April 22, 1978, she married Kevin Logan, he survives in St. Mary's.

Susan is also survived by her sisters: Sandra (Todd) Wannemacher, Joyce (Mike) Basinger, Angie (Allan) Honigford and Becky (Kevin) Krouskop, all of Ottoville; a sister-in-law: Lisa Flores and friend Jody Telljohann; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Miller; and a sister: Nancy (Jim) Spencer; a sister-in-law: Cindy King; and her father and mother-in-law: Don and Ruth Logan.

Susan was a supervisor in Claim Services for Auto Owners Insurance, Lima for over 40 years. She was a member of Mercer County Sportsman Club and Sandy Beach Association. Susan loved her animals and enjoyed her bling.

Funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Father Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines a visitation will be Saturday 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required upon entering the church. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
16085 State Route 634
Fort Jennings, OH 45844
(419) 286-6586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved