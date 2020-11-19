ST. MARY'S -Susan C. Logan, 63, of St. Mary's died at 10:54 a.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Joint Township Hospital, St. Mary's. She was born September 4, 1957 in Lima to Ralph A. and Irene (Burgei) Miller. Her mother survives in Ottoville.On April 22, 1978, she married Kevin Logan, he survives in St. Mary's.

Susan is also survived by her sisters: Sandra (Todd) Wannemacher, Joyce (Mike) Basinger, Angie (Allan) Honigford and Becky (Kevin) Krouskop, all of Ottoville; a sister-in-law: Lisa Flores and friend Jody Telljohann; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Miller; and a sister: Nancy (Jim) Spencer; a sister-in-law: Cindy King; and her father and mother-in-law: Don and Ruth Logan.

Susan was a supervisor in Claim Services for Auto Owners Insurance, Lima for over 40 years. She was a member of Mercer County Sportsman Club and Sandy Beach Association. Susan loved her animals and enjoyed her bling.

Funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Father Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines a visitation will be Saturday 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required upon entering the church. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com