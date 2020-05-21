Susan Mowery
1957 - 2020
ALGER — Susan D. Mowery, age 62, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:10 PM at Lima Memorial Health System. She was born December 6, 1957 in Lima, Ohio to the late Richard Allen and Patricia (Phillips) Allen. On June 21, 2014 Susan married David Mowery and he survives in Alger. Susan retired from Graphic Packaging, Kenton after working for over twenty years. She was a lifelong member of the Auglaize Free United Baptist Church, Maysville. She was a current member of the Christian Victory Tabernacle Church of Wapakoneta, where her husband currently pastors. Susan loved to study the word of God and being with her church family. She also loved spending time with her family and was a very talented oil painter. She is survived by her three daughters: Shannon (Jeremy) Kohler of Wapakoneta, Stephanie (Michael) Wince of Lima and Tabitha (Heath) Craig of Rocky River; two step-sons: Joe (Tasha) Mowery of Wapakoneta and Michael Mowery of Oregonia; thirteen grandchildren: Alexis, Nolyn, Ryland, Kolten, Kiara, Kaden, Austin, Annika, Miles, Bryce, Garyn, Brooklyn and Joey; four brothers: David Allen of Lima, Jason Allen of Ada, Richard Allen and Ron Allen of Findlay; and a sister, Debra Phillips of Ada. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services are being held at Auglaize Free United Baptist Church, Maysville with Pastor Bill Prater officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Victory Tabernacle Church, Wapakoneta, Ohio. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Published in The Lima News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services - Alger
701 North Front Street
ALGER, OH 45812
(419) 634-2936
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
May 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Casey & Joyce Draper
Family
May 21, 2020
Lester and Alma Burkett
Lester and Alma Burkett
Family
May 21, 2020
I've always thought you were a very beautiful person in side and out. we didn't see each other much after school but I have thought about you often. I know Heaven got an amazing angel yesterday one of the nicest people ever You will be missed y so many people. Rip you beautiful angel.
Alma Burkett
Friend
May 21, 2020
My condolences to all of Susan's family.May your faith and love get you through this difficult time. Thoughts and prayers to you all.
Peble Click
Friend
May 21, 2020
Growing up in Alger I knew Susan but not well, as I am older than she. She was always a pleasant person and I got to know her some because we worked in the same industry. Im sending prayers for her family for comfort during this very difficult time.
Becky England
Coworker
May 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss Brother Dave. Condolences to all the family
Jerry & Geraldine Cowan
Friend
May 21, 2020
Susan was a beautiful person she will be greatly missed by all of us who loved her very much I am sure we will be with her dry soon I feel in my spirit that Jesus is coming soon we are even at the door praise God Prayers for you all I love you very much
Nancy Ryan
Family
May 21, 2020
So many child hood memories of Susan, She was a great lady for sure. My heart and prayers go out to each and everyone, She is now a beautiful angel, God bless y'all, R.I.P. Susan
Patsy (Rowe) Maurer
Friend
May 21, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of our sister's passing. Our condolences to Dave and family. Sure wanted to hear her sing at church again but will one day listen to her again. Love you all.
Robert & Carol evans
May 21, 2020
Very sad this happened, worked with her at the cup plant slitting paper .
Jim McKee
Coworker
