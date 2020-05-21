ALGER — Susan D. Mowery, age 62, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:10 PM at Lima Memorial Health System. She was born December 6, 1957 in Lima, Ohio to the late Richard Allen and Patricia (Phillips) Allen. On June 21, 2014 Susan married David Mowery and he survives in Alger. Susan retired from Graphic Packaging, Kenton after working for over twenty years. She was a lifelong member of the Auglaize Free United Baptist Church, Maysville. She was a current member of the Christian Victory Tabernacle Church of Wapakoneta, where her husband currently pastors. Susan loved to study the word of God and being with her church family. She also loved spending time with her family and was a very talented oil painter. She is survived by her three daughters: Shannon (Jeremy) Kohler of Wapakoneta, Stephanie (Michael) Wince of Lima and Tabitha (Heath) Craig of Rocky River; two step-sons: Joe (Tasha) Mowery of Wapakoneta and Michael Mowery of Oregonia; thirteen grandchildren: Alexis, Nolyn, Ryland, Kolten, Kiara, Kaden, Austin, Annika, Miles, Bryce, Garyn, Brooklyn and Joey; four brothers: David Allen of Lima, Jason Allen of Ada, Richard Allen and Ron Allen of Findlay; and a sister, Debra Phillips of Ada. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services are being held at Auglaize Free United Baptist Church, Maysville with Pastor Bill Prater officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Victory Tabernacle Church, Wapakoneta, Ohio. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.
Published in The Lima News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.