INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Susan Lee Poor, aged 80, passed away peacefully April 1, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born on September 25, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky to Richard and Marguerite McGrath. She married Jay Dee Poor in 1959 and enjoyed a long marriage to him until he preceded her in death in December of 2003.

Susan was one of eight children and loved all things family – gathering, holidays, talking, vacations and family dinner. She enjoyed painting and drawing when time allowed while raising her children and running the household. She also loved reading and literature and shared these interests with her family. After her husband Jay retired, she and Jay spent winters at their home in Texas where she enjoyed line dancing and playing cards with friends.

Susan is survived by her children - Jennifer Poor of Indianapolis, Stephen Poor of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Maria Poor of Whitestown, Indiana, and Joseph (Alison) Poor of Columbus, Ohio; her grandchildren Orion (Jenna) Poor, Kyle Poor and Kelsey Poor (of Stephen); Jackson, Spencer and Scarlet Poor (of Joseph); her great grandchildren of Orion - Piper and Harper Poor; and her sister Patsy Carey of Louisville, Kentucky. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

The family will celebrate Susan's life in a private gathering. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

In lieu of flowers in memory of Susan, please make a donation to a charity in her name.

