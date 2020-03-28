LIMA — Susan 'Susie' E. Unruh-Briggs, age 74 of Lima, passed at 2:25 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born July 17, 1945 in Findlay, Ohio to her late parents - Donald W. Warder and Mary E. Warder (ne'e Dumm).

On December 22, 1967, she married John A. Unruh, who preceded her in death, in 1989. On June 10, 1995, she married Michael H. "Mike" Briggs, who survives with their beloved dog 'Scooter'.

Susie was a loving and compassionate nurse at Luke Medical Center and Lima Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 2012. She was a 1963 graduate of Lima Senior High School and a 1996 graduate of Apollo Career Center Nursing Program. She was an avid animal lover (especially of horses and dogs), loved cooking, home decor and remodeling. But her passion was shopping and ensuring she was immaculately dressed from head-to-toe.

Survivors include two sons Donald (Cindy) Unruh of Lima and John Unruh of Youngstown; four daughters, Becky (David) Suever of Elida; Jodi K. Unruh of West Chester; PA, Jill Unruh of Arizona City, AZ; and Susan (Robert) Beeler of Geneva, IN; two step sons Tony (Jennifer) Briggs of Lima; Mitch Briggs of Indian Lake; and one step-daughter, Samantha Briggs of Indian Lake; one brother David L. Warder of Key Largo, FL.

Susie adored and was very involved with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She has 14 grandchildren who survive: Sierra, Austin, Britta, John, Schuyler, Darrian, Daniel, Michael, Caleb, A.J., Evan, Charity, Robby, Chloe, Dawson, Scott and Laura. She has 11 great-grandchildren who survive: Xavier, Beckett, Brayson, Anna, Alex, Austin, Elliott, Scarlett, Emerson, Kacy, Cameron, and #12 is due June 2020.

Per her wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. (When the COVID-19 global pandemic subsides).

Memorial contributions can be directed to The Humane Society of Allen County.

