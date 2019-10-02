WOOSTER — Susan Elaine Zimmerman, age 74, of Wooster, went home to be with the Lord, September 27, 2019, in Wooster.

She was born on April 25, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, to Ralph and Elizabeth (Zahrend) Hover who are deceased. In 1963, she graduated from Harrod High School.

Susan graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Education Degree from The Ohio State University and then obtained her Master's of Science in Education Degree from the University Of Akron.

She married Tommy "Tom" Zimmerman on June 3, 1967, in Lima, Ohio. He survives.

While previously living in PA, she had taught school before moving to Wooster in 1975. She then taught 6th grade at the former Franklin Elementary School near Moreland until retirement in 2005. Prior to teaching the 4th and 6th grades in the Triway Local School District, she was a substitute teacher for many years.

She had previously attended St. Peter's United Church Of Christ in Apple Creek. She was a very active member of Church of The Cross United Methodist Church in Wooster where she also served as a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed serving in many capacities while attending Bible study and other women's group circles along with the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary (SAWA) Coats for Kids drive.

Susan also enjoyed spending time with her close friends and with her Card Club; had volunteered with Life Care Hospice; was an avid reader; loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren which were her pride and joy.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Jerry Jr.) Botkin of Belvidere, IL and a son, Craig A. Zimmerman of Wooster; grandchildren, Olivia Zimmerman of Columbus, OH, Trevor Botkin of Belvidere, IL, Hannah Zimmerman of Canton, OH, Krista Elaine Botkin of Fort Collins, CO, Zachary Zimmerman of Columbus, OH, and Mallory Zimmerman of Canton, OH; a sister, Annetta "Marie" (Ken) Kimble of Manchester, TN; a brother-in-law, Clair (Karen) Zimmerman of Marion, OH, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be Saturday, 4:00 p.m. at Custer-Glenn Funeral Home, 2284 Benden Dr. in Wooster with the Rev. Kris Patt officiating. A private interment will take place at Wooster Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 6 - 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to: Life Care Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691; Church of The Cross United Methodist Church, 5100 Cleveland Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691; or The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, 437 S Market St, Wooster, OH 44691.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at: www.custerglenn.com.

