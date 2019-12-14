WAPAKONETA — Susan K. Zink, 80, of Wapakoneta, passed away 2:45 a.m., Fri. Dec. 13, 2019, at Otterbein-St. Marys, with her family at her side. She was born June 3, 1939, in Lima, the daughter of Oscar & Hilma (Steinke) Ruppert, who preceded her in death. On April 30, 1960, she married Ralph E. Zink, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2008.

Survivors include,

5 children, Brian (Vickie) Zink, St. Johns, OH;

Brett (Randy Bly) Zink, Wapakoneta;

Brad (Claire) Zink, San Antonio, TX;

Billy (Tiffany) Zink, Lima;

Nita (Eddie) Meyer, Van Wert, OH;

11 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren;

siblings, Melanie Sheipline, Buckland, OH; Kris Ruppert, Wapakoneta;

Ted (Mary Jane) Ruppert, Wapakoneta;

& Rudy (Jill) Ruppert, Jackson Center;

a sister-in-law, Paula Ruppert, Wapakoneta,

numerous nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Dave Ruppert, and a brother-in-law, Ray Sheipline.

A homemaker, Susan worked as a LPN at the Detmer Hospital, Troy, OH. She was a member of the St. Petersburg Parishes. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and St. John Catholic Church, Fryburg. Susan volunteered at church and for several other organizations. A 1957 graduate of St. Joseph High School, she was a member of the Wapakoneta Eagles, Aerie #691. Susan enjoyed crocheting, reading and traveling.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thurs. Dec. 19, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 2-8 p.m., Wed. and 9-10 a.m., Thurs. at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the UAW Ford Ramp Crew or the Cancer Assn. of Auglaize Co. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematroy.com.