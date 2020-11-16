1/
Susanne Pajor
COLUMBUS — Susanne Pajor, 93, of Columbus Ohio died on November 14, 2020 in Columbus Ohio.

She was born Oct 7, 1927 to Willy and Karola Schwerdtfeger in Greiz Germany. Susanne grew up in Germany, saw the Nazis come to power, survived WWII bombing raids and lived 4 years under Communism. In 1948 she escaped what was then East Germany and made her way to Munich where she worked as a translator for the US Military Government and met her husband, Kalman whom, she married on August 20, 1949 in Inglostadt Germany. Since neither wanted to return to their now communist homelands (Kalman had fled his native Hungary after the Russians invaded during WWII), the young couple moved to the newly established country of Pakistan where Kalman served as a Surgeon Lieutenant in the Royal Pakistani Navy. While in Pakistan, daughters Sue and Vera were born. After 5 years Susanne moved with her family to America, arriving in New Jersey in November 1954. As Kalman pursued his medical career, Susanne moved with her family to Elyria, Ohio where Tom was born, then Youngstown and then Lima, Ohio in 1962 where Pete was born. There she raised her family until moving to Columbus in 2015. Susanne enjoyed classical music, the symphony, the Wall Street Journal crossword puzzle, reading, trivia, Scrabble, movies and especially family gatherings.

She loved seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow and hear about their adventures.

She was preceded in death by husband, Kalman Pajor and sister, Ilse Steudel.

Susanne is survived by her children, Sue Thompson, Vera (Howard) Kradjel, Tom (Mary) Pajor and Pete (Kathy) Pajor, brother, Uli (Heide) Schwerdtfeger, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

A private family funeral Mass will be held on November 23, 2020 at St. Thomas More Newman in Columbus, Ohio with Inurnment to follow at Gethsemani Cemetery in Lima, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susanne's memory to the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. The family is grateful for the care provided to Susanne by her daughter in law Mary during her last days.

www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
