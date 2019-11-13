Suzanne Buskirk

LIMA — Ms. Suzanne Nii Van Buskirk, age 72, passed from this life on Monday, November 11, 2019, at approximately 1:50 p.m. at her residence in Lima.

She was born on August 31, 1947, in Lima, Ohio to Gerald Wesley and Nancy Haru (Nii) Spyker; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Van Buskirk was a Homemaker. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 3 sons; Ray W. Smith of Lima. Trevor D. Smith (Theresa) of Beavercreek, Ohio and Paul E Kitchings (Misty) of Van Wert, Ohio. 2 daughters; Marci J. Stoner (Dominic) and Tiffany N. Dailey (Anthony) both of Lima. 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A sister; Stephanie J. Tata, Lima OH.

She was preceded in death by a sister; Irish S. Spyker and 2 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses with Brother Mike Skinner, officiating.

Any memorial donations can be made to JW.org

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in The Lima News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
