LIMA — Suzanne "Sue" K. Pace, age 79, passed away September 3, 2019, at 9:14 pm, at the Lima Memorial Health System. Sue was born January 1, 1940, in Gas City, IN, to Chester and Lucille (Duke) Voris who preceded her in death.

Sue had worked as a registered nurse for more than 50 years in and around the Lima area retiring in 2008. She had also volunteered with many different ministries around the Lima area. Sue will be remembered as being a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, great grandmother and nurse. Above all else she dearly loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Sue is survived by her children: Michael (Kellie) Pace of Marion, IN, Cynthia (Mark) Long and Emily (Mike) Jones both of Lima, 5 grandchildren: Tabitha (Cameron) Yoder, Zachary Long, Braden Long, Dillon Risser and Madison Risser, a great grandchild, Bentley Yoder, 3 siblings: Frank (Teresa) Voris of Marion, IN, Marsha (Jim) Nash of AZ and John (Debbie) Voris of AZ. She was preceded in death by as son, John Pace, a brother, Bill Voris, 2 sister: Judy Brinkbrock and Marge Voris.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiate the service Pastor Mike Wyckoff. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date.

Friends may call on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to Celebrate Recovery c/o Lima Community Church of the Nazarene @ 2945 N. Cole St., Lima, OH 45801. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.