BYRDSTOWN, TN. — Suzanne Marie (Neville) Vastano, 70 of Byrdstown, TN, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:11 p.m. at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

She was born on December 8, 1948 in Detroit, MI to the late John and Frances {Bradley} Neville.

On March 20, 1969 she married William James Vastano who preceded her in death on April 14, 2019.

She and Bill celebrated 50 years of marriage in March. He preceded her in death ten weeks to the day. They will be buried together in Woodlawn Cemetery in Lima, Ohio.

She is survived by her daughters Kimberly (Shawn) Bullock of Midland, PA and Carrie (Daniel) Kutter of Powell, OH, 3 grandchildren Hannah Kutter, Kaitlynne Bullock, and Jacob Kutter, 2 sisters Joanne (Carl) Vandenbosch of Beaufort, SC and Kathy (Gary) Acheson of Cairo, OH, brother-in-law David (Deb) Vastano of Elida, OH, several nieces and nephews and many beloved friends whom she considered family.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, grandson Austin Bullock, and sister Jill Vetoich.

Friends may call on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH, followed by a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lima on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to Canine Companions for Independence, 4989 State Route 37 E., Delaware, Ohio 43015

