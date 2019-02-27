LIMA — Sylvan Junior (Cork, Sam) Jodry passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, February 24, 2019 just 12 days before his 97th birthday. Sylvan was born March 8, 1922 near Stryker, Ohio to Sylvan Samuel and Mabel Grace (Bourquin) Jodry who preceded him in death. On June 24, 1947 He married Pauline Imogene Zedaker at Stryker who passed away January 24, 1953 from polio at age 26. On August 27, 1955 he married Olive June Clapper of Bryan, Ohio and she passed away January 17, 2012.

A graduate of Stryker High School in 1940, Sylvan had played basketball and also played trombone in the band. Sylvan had been employed by Aero Corporation in Bryan, Ohio prior to 40 months service in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a 1st Class Aviation Machinist stationed in Corpus Christie, Texas. After his discharge, Sylvan was employed by Sohio Sales Division at Toledo and Lima, transferring to the Sohio Petrochemical plant in 1955. He worked in chemical process and process maintenance as an instrument technician retiring from Sohio Chemicals August 1, 1983 after 36 years of service. He had been a member of the High St. EUB church for 10 years and in 1965 joined the Lima Baptist Temple where he was a member of the choir and other vocal groups. He also served as a deacon and usher. He had been a member of the Lima Beane Chorus for several years. He was a charter member of the Temple Golf League partnering in two 1st place and 3rd place trophies. He loved beating out many of the younger players in the group. Sylvan was a "Jack of all trades" and loved to fix things and refinish antique furniture for family members. Besides enjoying family and golfing, he spent much time in his garden sharing the fruits of his labor to family, neighbors and friends.

Surviving are his daughter, Dianna Lyn (Tim) Hall of Harrod, Son, Pastor David Louis (Susan Mayer) Jodry of Peru, Indiana. 6 grandchildren: Bethany Jo (Bob) Fricke of Elida, Brenda Lyn(Brett) Gardner of Columbus, Bryan Matthew (Jenny Barnt) Hall of Lafayette, Ohio, Rachel (Caleb) Quick of Noblesville, Indiana, Kara Jodry of Fishers, Indiana and Krista (Chris) Hutchinson of Bloomington, Indiana. 9 great grandchildren: Danielle (Steven Kamine) Fricke of Washington, DC, Jordan Fricke of Delphos, Amanda (Ashley) Miller of Elida, Kylie Hall and Cameron Hall of Lafayette, Ohio and Kali, Kadie, Kelsie and Kenzie Quick of Noblesville, Indiana as well as many special nieces and nephews across the country.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Clifford Leroy Jodry of Bryan, Ohio, Dillwyn Maurice Jodry of West Unity, Ohio and Ronald Jodry of Stryker, Ohio. Sisters, Adell Emma Jones of Kingsley, Pa. and Margaret Maxwell of Bradenton, Florida. Brothers in law: Ollie Zedaker, Antwerp, Raymond Zedaker of Defiance, Calvin Zedaker of Bryan, Everett and Robert Zedaker of Stryker, Charles Deevers of Cecil, Ohio and Stanley Martin of Pioneer, Ohio. Sisters in law: Thelma Jodry, Kay Jodry, Marietta Zedaker, Audrey Zedaker, Dorothy Zedaker, Junell Zedaker, Virginia Zedaker, Alice Deevers, Donnabelle Clapper and Mary Ann Martin.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 2-8 PM at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home and one hour prior to service on Friday at The Lima Baptist Temple, 982 Brower Rd. Lima, Ohio. Funeral service will begin on Friday, March 1 , 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Pastors Gary Hohman, Jerry Burton, and David Jodry will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Park Mausoleum. Graveside military honors will be conducted by VFW Post #1275.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lima Baptist Temple, Grace Brethren Church, Peru, Indiana, the Allen County Agricultural Society or the charity of your choosing.