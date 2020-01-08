TROY — Sylvester Herrmann, 92, of Troy, passed away on Sunday December 22, 2019 at StoryPoint of Troy.

Sylvester was born on December 28, 1926 in Troy to the late George and Frances (Brough) Herrmann.

He married Carolyn (Doll) Herrmann on September 4, 1948 at St. Patrick's Church in Troy, and they shared a life and love that spanned 67 years. Carolyn preceded him in death on May 18, 2016

Survivors include a son, Gary (Sandy) Herrmann of Myrtle Beach, SC; 2 daughters, Debbie (John) Marchi of Vandalia, OH, Gail (Tony) Niles of Troy, OH. 1 Brother, Cy Herrmann; 3 Grandchildren, David (Missy) Herrmann, Amy (Ty) Welker, and Ian (Julia) Niles; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by one sister, Mary Brecha (1992).

Mr. Herrmann was a graduate of Troy High School's class of 1944. After high school he enlisted and served in the Navy from 12/27/44 - 7/23/46. Upon returning from service he was employed at General Motors until his retirement in 1982.

Sylvester's humble upbringing helped mold him into the wonderful person he became. He saw little need for frills and derived pleasure from the efficient functionality of a simple life. A natural born engineer, Sylvester's love for woodworking allowed him to utilize his incredible ingenuity and creativity to simplify and help the people he loved. In addition to woodworking, Sylvester loved gardening and had a green thumb that was unmatched.

Most importantly, Sylvester had an infectious happiness that spread to all that knew him. To put it simply, those who knew Sylvester knew him to be the most kind hearted and generous person they've ever had the opportunity to know and love. His warm smile and lightheartedness will forever be missed. If there's a heaven, he is undoubtedly in it…..whistling, smiling, and working on projects to show us when we meet him again.

Sylvester was a donor to the Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program and will be interred at Rockafield Cemetery on the Wright State University campus.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick Soup Kitchen, 25 N. Mulberry St., Troy, OH 45373, or to a .