WAPAKONETA — Sylvia G. Bailey, 76, died at 4:20 p.m. Oct. 16, 2019, at Vancrest of Ada.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Auglaize Free United Baptist Church, Maysville. Pastors Bill Prater and Cory Carroll will officiate. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friensd may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta, and two hours prior to services Monday at the church.