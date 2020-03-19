NORTH BALTIMORE —Sylvia May Brock, 90, passed away at 6:18 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Briar Hill Health Campus in North Baltimore, OH.

Sylvia was born on May 11, 1929, in Mineola, NY, to the late Wilmer and Elizabeth (Heline) Stine. On June 17, 1951, she married Alec Robert Brock, who preceded her in death on April 2, 1973.

Sylvia was a talented artist and had received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Ohio State University in Columbus. She founded the Northwest Ohio Garden Pond Society and was the artist who painted seasonal scenes on The Anderson's of Lima window for over 6 years. She formerly attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elida for 25 years prior to moving to Bowling Green, OH.

She is survived by two sons: Russell (Joyce) Brock of Winter Haven, FL and Kenneth (Melissa) Brock of West Unity, OH; two daughters: Carol (Bill) Christman of Deshler, OH and Cynthia A. Lichy of Cresent Springs, KY; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Alton E. Stine; three sisters: Wilma P. Davis, Norma E. MacNeil and Martha J. Hamilton.

Friends may call on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10 – 11 a.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Ken Brock will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .