LIMA — Tamara "Tammy" S. Colley, 54, passed away on March 4, 2019, at 2:02 pm, at Lost Creek Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Tammy was born March 2, 1965 in Lima, OH, to the late William "Bill" Colley and Maude (Miner) Colley who survives in Lima, Ohio.

Tammy was a member at Lima Baptist Temple for many years. She was a very loving and caring person that truly cherished her grandchildren and spending time with them as much as she could. Some of the activities she enjoyed was being outdoors, fishing, camping, bonfires and having family cookouts. Tammy loved life and will be missed by all that knew her.

Tammy is survived by her mother, Maude Colley of Lima, OH, life long partner, Johnny Burchett, children, Donna Colley of Columbus, OH, Ralberta Colley of Lima, OH, three sons, siblings, Billy Colley of Lima, OH, Andy (Rayann Weisbord) Colley of Lima, OH, Dawn (Drummond Oliver) Colley of Leipsic, OH, grandchildren, Kaely Tippie of Lima, OH, Allisa Finley of Columbus, OH, Kearah Colley of Lima, OH, Karleigh Colley of Lima, OH, Arianna Smith of Lima, OH, Aubranna Smith of Lima, OH, one grandbaby on the way, niece, Veronica Riley, niece, Billy Colley, niece, Trista Wireman, many other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, William "Bill" Colley, brothers, Darryl Colley and Dale Colley.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Gary Hohman to officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM till the time of the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.