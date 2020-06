Or Copy this URL to Share

COLUMBUS GROVE — Tammie Gail High, 58, died at 5:57 a.m. June 2, 2020, at her residence. Services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Life Assembly Church, Lima. Burial will be in Cairo East Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to services at the church.



