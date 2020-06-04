COLUMBUS GROVE — Tammie Gail High, age 58, was called home to the Lord at 5:57 am Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home with the love of her family by her side.

Tammie was born June 14, 1961 in Lima, to the late Ermine L. and Nancy (Davis) Lewis Sr. On February 21, 1981 she married Christopher James High Sr.

Tammie was a 1979 graduate of Elida High School. She loved gardening, listening to music, singing, dancing, baking and watching The Price is Right and Forensic Files. Tammie worked hard her entire life to support and care for her family. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Tammie is survived by a family who loved her dearly, husband, Christopher James High, Sr.; three children, Christopher James High, Jr., Laura Nichole (Justin Veit) High and Jennifer Renee "Jenny" (Cody King) High, all of Columbus Grove; six grandchildren, Chad Veit, Blaike Veit, Natalie Veit, Cameron Veit, and Emma King; sister, Freda (Dean ) Plaugher of Lima, brother, Clyde (Cindy) Spencer of Lima, brother, Doddie (Jenny) Davis of Lima, brother, Ermine (Lisa) Lewis, Jr. of Springhill, FL, sister, Debbie (Jodi) Moyler of Lima, sister, Tina (Heston) Cuffy of Lima, brother, Roger Lewis of Lima, brother, Jerry Icenogle of Lima, and Eva (Brian) Mauk of Lima; mother-in-law, Shirley R. High of Lima, and very special friends, Rhonda, Sue and Lisa, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She is prececed in death by a granddaughter, Autumn Gail Veit, brother, L. Dale "Julio" Lewis and father-in-law, Nick High.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm Saturday, June 6, 2020, at New Life Assembly Church, 1003 E. Kibby Street, Lima, Ohio 45804. Pastor Bob Wardle will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Cairo East Cemetery. A dinner will follow the burial at the church.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday, June 6, prior to the funeral at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.