CRIDERSVILLE — Tammy Sue Green, 59, died at 4:35 a.m. Dec. 1, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Pastor Brandon Green will officiate.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.