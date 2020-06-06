LIMA — Mrs. Tarissa Mae Sanders, age 38, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at approximately 8:06 a.m. in Lima.

She was born on March 29, 1982 in Lima, Ohio to Crawford Foster and Diana L. Ross, her father Crawford and his wife Tracey survive in Sidney, OH, her mother Diana survives in Lima.

On March 25, 2015 she was married to Charles Sanders (Spice), he passed away on June 3, 2020.

Mrs. Sanders was a homemaker, she was truly loved and will be missed by her family.

Besides her parents she leaves to cherish her precious memory a son: Donnez Denson of Lima. 2 daughters; Daeyenna Ross and Ryasia Ross both of Lima. 1 grandchild; Nevaeh Ross. 2 brothers; Corey Keith and Ontrayis Keith both of Lima. 3 sisters; Felicia Coleman (Cassell) and Kara McKee both of Lima. Kortnee Williamson of Columbus, OH. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Pastor Rozell Foster, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the SANDERS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com