Tawanna Harruff

CELINA — Tawanna J. Harruff, age 73, passed away at 2:32 pm, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence in Celina, with her family by her side. She was born January 1, 1947 in Oakhill, Ohio to the late Charlie and Margret (Lewis) Slaven. On July 11, 1970 she married Allen Harruff and he survives at the residence in Celina. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this past July.

Other survivors include her children, Pennie Harruff, Lexington, Kentucky, Rick (Dee) Harruff, Celina, Anita Johnson, Dallas, Texas, Melissa (Tim) Sanchez, Lima, Ohio and Chad Harruff, Celina. Grandchildren Sara (Shawn) Linson, Byron and Simone Johnson, Maci Barnes, Dustin and Kylie Abrahamson, Makaila and Chelsea Spaugy, Bryce and Brady Sanchez, Brian (Sadie) Shannon, Jennifer (Robbie) Coleman, Tyler (Danielle Henning) Harruff, Ashley (Danny) Saunders. 27 great grandchildren.

She is also preceded in death by a son Allen Harruff Jr. on September 17, 1994; Mother and Father in-law Hazel and Carl Longsworth, three brothers, Homer Slaven, Don Slaven and Clifford Slaven; and a sister, Carrie (Sis) Ramey, two nephews Donnie Slaven Jr. and Don Slaven and a niece Teresa Slaven.

Tawanna was a very hard worker throughout her life, always working two or three jobs at a time which included Merman Tables, Huffy Bicycle, Lake Front Racquet Club, a nurse aid for Celina Visiting Nurses, catering with Jackie Colburn and retired from Visions in Celina after 10 years of service. She was a member of Celina Baptist Temple in Celina where she was very active singing in the church choir, helping in the nursery or wherever she was needed. She would pick up all her grandchildren every Sunday for Church. She enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, gospel music and reading her Bible.

Attendees are asked to follow social distancing and guidelines dictated by the Ohio Department of Health, due to the National Health Concerns of Covid-19. Masks are required by Attendees at the visitation and funeral.

Visitation hours will be from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Cisco Funeral Home, Celina.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Friday, in Celina Baptist Temple, 7505 Celina Mendon Rd., Celina, Ohio, with Pastor Steve Clayton officiating; where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Mercer Memory Garden, Celina.

Her wish was for memorial contributions to be made to Alzheimer's Association.

Cisco Funeral Homes are honored to care for Tawanna and her family. To pay your respects or leave online condolences or memories, visit www.ciscofuneralhome.com or visit Cisco Funeral Home Facebook page.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
