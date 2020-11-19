1/1
Tawanne Maurice Rodgers Sr.
1974 - 2020
LIMA — Mr. Tawanne Maurice Rodgers, Sr., 45, passed from this life on Thursday, November 12,2020 at approximately 2:53 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on December 10, 1974in Lima, Ohio to Roger William Hurd and Biylencia`Viela Shirley. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Lima.

Mr.Rodgers worked as a forklift operator at Ohio Logistics.

Besides his loving mother; Biylencia'Viela he leaves to cherish his precious memory 5 sons; Tawanne M. Rodgers, Jr., Dylon M. Rodgers, Jaylen D. Rodgers, Kalil T. Rodgers and Kyson T. Rogers all of Lima. 6 daughters; Shaquesia T. Rodgers and Chapriece T. L. Rodgers both of Columbus, OH. Ta'Naesia Rodgers of Lima. Rhaven Rodgers and Nakya Rogers both of Cincinnati, OH and Indya Phillips of Toledo, OH. 10 grandchildren. 3 brothers; Roger Starks of Indianapolis, IN. Charles R.Rodgers and E. Lee Rodgers (Andria) both of Lima. 1 sister; Shakay Evans of Columbus, OH. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Archie Shirley and Jodi Shirley.

Home going services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Bruce Monford, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Monday, November 23 ,2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the funeral home. In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the RODGERS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
