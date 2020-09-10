Taylor Steele

BLUFFTON — Taylor Jay Steele, age 27, died Monday, August 31st at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was born June 11, 1993 in Lima, Ohio to Steven and Tracy (Mattox) Steele.

Taylor is survived parents, Steven and Tracy Steele of Bluffton; three sisters, Michaela Steele of Bluffton, Brit (Ryan) Mustard of Bluffton, Kristen (Tony) Martinenza of Jacksonville, Florida; and two nephews, Bradin Mustard and Chase Martinenza.

Taylor was preceded in death by his Grandma Jacqueline Lawniczak, Grandpa Marquis Mattox, Grandma and Grandpa Steele and nephew Atticus Mustard.

Taylor graduated from Bluffton High School as Valedictorian and from Bluffton University with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and minor in public health. He was currently working for SumiRiko Ohio (SRK) in Bluffton. Taylor loved music and participated in The Messiah for many years, the Bluffton University Gospel choir and played the violin. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing frisbee golf, reading books, and cheering for the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Taylor was a past member of the Bluffton Boy Scout Troop #256 where he achieved the level of Eagle Scout. He was passionate about the Lions Way Bike and Pedestrian Pathway in Bluffton which he used every day to get to and from work on his bike. Taylor loved the Lord and loved attending "What Now" small group through St John's Mennonite with his sister Michaela.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. John Mennonite Church, Pandora. Pastors Dottie Kaiser, Paul Ginther and Paul Perkins officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the church. The service will be streamed live on the St. John Mennonite Church Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m., Monday.

Memorial contributions in Taylor's name can be made to the Lions Foundation Pathways Project, the Ronald McDonald House at the Toledo Hospital, or the Epilepsy Center of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton is honored to providing care to Taylor's family.