CRIDERSVILLE — Ted Nelson Sprague, age 81 of Cridersville, passed Sunday morning,

November 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 24, 1938 in

Buckland, Ohio to the late Nelson Hollis and Mary Alice Binkley Sprague.

On November 21, 1970 he married Nancy Yoakam who passed on October 5,

2015.

Ted retired in June 2000 as an electrician from Ford Motor Company, Lima

and Local 32 I.B.E.W. of Lima. After graduating in 1956 of Buckland High

School, he enlisted into the United States Army from August 1959 to

August 1961 and was recalled and served again from October 1961 to

August 1962. He was a member of the Spencerville American Legion and the

Buckland Historical Society. His hobbies included billiards, genealogy,

trap shooting, woodworking, golf, his computer, reading, the outdoors

and listening to oldies music.

He is survived children - Steven (Robyn) Sprague of Wapakoneta and

Christina Sprague of Wapakoneta; a step son - Christopher (Jane) Orchard

of Wapakoneta; 4 grandchildren - Nick Orchard; Stacy (Ben, deceased)

Stoll; Daniel (Gwen) Sprague; Leah (Ryan) McNamara; 2 great

grandchildren - Leo Stoll and Mila McNamara; a daughter-in-law - Tammy

Sprague of Wapakoneta.

He was preceded in death by a son - Gregory Nelson Sprague; a brother -

Thomas Eugene Sprague; and step daughter - Lee Ann Sneary.

Services will begin 34:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Bayliff &

Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev.

will officiate. Burial will follow in Buckland Cemetery, in Buckland.

Military rites will be observed by V.F.W. Post.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m., Saturday,

December 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

