COLUMBUS GROVE — Tedd M. Donaldson, 69, died at 1:07 pm, April 10, 2019, at his home in Columbus Grove. He was born October 13, 1949, to Owen J. and JoAnn (Tate) Donaldson. They both preceded him in death.

On October 4, 1975, he married Deborah Bonnell, and she survives in Columbus Grove.

Tedd is survived by his children, Cheri (Mike) Flory of Rossford, Renee Pitney, Jill Donaldson and Todd M. Donaldson all of Columbus Grove; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, John (Rita) Donaldson of Columbus Grove and one sister, Carol (Vaughn) Zook of Ft. Wayne, IN.

He was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1968. Tedd attended Auto Vehicle Mechanics School, Nashville, TN. He was the owner of Donaldson's Garage, Columbus Grove and he had also worked for Pleasant Township from which he retired. Tedd served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Columbus Grove American Legion, Post 516. He enjoyed fishing and squirrel hunting. Tedd was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Browns. He loved spending time with family and friends.

Celebration of Life, graveside services will be at a later date at Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove, where military rites will be conducted by the combined Color Guard of the Columbus Grove American Legion and VFW Posts.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Home Health and Hospice or the Columbus Grove American Legion, Post 516.

