LIMA — Teddy E. Hipsher, 66, passed away May 21, 2019, at 6:12 am, at his residence.

Teddy was born September 20, 1952 in Lima, OH, to Vernon and Leona (Coil) Hipsher both of whom precede him in death.

Teddy was much beloved by all that knew him. He graduated from Marimor and eventually became employed at Marimor Industries. He retired in 2019, and according to many, he was the best employee that they ever had. He was a member of Lima Baptist Temple where he was highly involved in their Pathfinder program. He was also Vice President of the Kiwanis Action Club, where he became a pillar of the community. He lived in the Ottawa Valley group home for 31 years, and made many long lasting friends. Teddy loved drinking Dr. Pepper, and collecting matchbox cars. He was a lover of good food and would never turn down an opportunity to attend a family function or social gathering. Ultimately, Teddy loved his family, and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with those that he cared for.

Survivors include: Siblings, Donald Hipsher, Judy Thompson, and Donna Green; Siblings-in-law, Bev Hipsher and Arnold Miller; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents, Vernon L. Hipsher and Leona (Coil) Hipsher; Siblings, Ronald (Betty) Hipsher, Vernon Hipsher, Betty (Joe) Kramer, Barb Miller, as well as his infant sister, Darlene Sue Hipsher; and his siblings-in-law, Mary Hipsher, Roger Thompson, and Red Green.

Services will be held at 12:00 PM at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

A visitation will take place immediately prior to the funeral, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, also at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pathfinder's at Lima Baptist Temple

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.