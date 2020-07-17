Tennille Haithcock

LIMA — Ms. Tennille Shawntay Haithcock, age 44, passed from this life on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at approximately 8:28 p.m. at her residence in Lima.

She was born on June 13, 1976 in Lima, Ohio to Roger Monroe Garner and Diane M. Haithcock. Her mother preceded her in death; her father and stepmother; Nita survive in Lima.

Tennille worked at Callahan's Bar as a Bartender. She was a member of Second Baptist Church. She was also a member of Eagle Lodge #370 and American Legion #96.

Besides her father she leaves to cherish her precious memory; A daughter; Caija C. Haithcock of Lima. 6 brothers; Marlon T. Cook and Roger D. Garner both of Lima. Terrill R. Garner of Norfolk, VA. Martrice D. Garner, Jermaine M. Garner and David "D2" West all of Lima. A sister; Tonia L. Tolbert-Baillargeon (Craig) of Columbus, OH. Maternal grandmother; Julia "Nana" Haithcock of Lima. Sister cousins; Kelli Garner, Tracy Haithcock and Kara Campbell. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son; Kelon A. Simpson; Maternal grandfather; Maurice I. Haithcock. Paternal grandparents; Wiley Garner and Irene Ward Turner.

Services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, with Rev. Dr. Dennis Ward, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

