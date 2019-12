LATTY — Terel Christine Dias, 30, died Dec. 14, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory. Pastor Monica Kleman will officiate. Burial will be in Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.