COLUMBUS GROVE — Teresa Lynn Brubaker, 61, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born January 16, 1959, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Robert and Jean (Albright) Brubaker. Her father preceded her in death on December 26, 1997 and her mother survives in Columbus Grove.

Teresa is survived by three brothers, Robert (Lori) Brubaker, Brad (Darci) Brubaker and Brian (Dawn) Brubaker; one sister, Terrie (Denny) Smith; 11 nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews along with her special buddy, Brent Fromm.

She was preceded in death by her great nephew, Everett Smith.

A graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1977, she began working for McDonald's in Lima, while still in high school. After graduation Teresa continued working for 14 years at McDonald's, where she was a manager. She went on to work for the former W.C. Woods, now Whirlpool, where she retired from after 28 years. Teresa was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. She had coached Columbus Grove Girl's 5th & 6th grades Basketball for many years. She was always a #1 Bulldog fan, as well as a huge OSU Buckeye fan.

Teresa was a very special aunt to all of her nieces and nephews, as she was their biggest fan in all their endeavors. As her great nieces and nephews came along, she was always the first one to help out in anyway she could. Each one loved their Aunt TeTe.

Services will begin at 10:00 am, Friday, November 20, 2020, at St Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Father David Ritchie will officiate with burial to follow in Truro West Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Family and friends may call from 3:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice or Columbus Grove Athletic Boosters.

With respect to social distancing due to the Covid-19 virus, the family understands that if you choose to stay home at this time, please take a moment and remember Teresa, go online to hartmansonsfuneralhome.com, share a memory and/or your condolences.