LIMA — Teresa G. Zapp, age 60, passed away September 13, 2019, at 9:28 pm, at the Lima Memorial Health System. Teresa was born June 5, 1959, in Lima, OH, to Max D. and Marlette J. (Barber) Bassitt who preceded her in death. On October 15, 1988, she married Todd M. Zapp who survives in Lima.

Teresa had attended Lima Senior High School and the Lima Technical College. For the last 6 years she was the primary caregiver for her father, sister and son. She worked for 20 years as a bartender with the Casa Lu Al and most recently she worked as a security guard with the Lima Refinery retiring 6 years ago to take care of her family. Teresa was very involved in Allen County 4-H. She loved her horses and her dogs. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren where there were "No Rules at Nanny's house!".

In addition to her husband, Teresa is survived by her daughters: Angela (Stephen) Bartholomew and Penny (Tony) Palin both of Lima, OH, 8 grandchildren: Anthony, Stephen, Blake, Nicholas, Marlie, Joshua, Charlotte and Michael and a sister, Dianna Bassitt of Lima, OH. She was preceded in death by her son, William "Max" Warner.

There will be a funeral service held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Bryan Bucher. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 pm and one hour prior to services on Friday at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.