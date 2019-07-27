LIMA — Terrie L. Conaway, 76, passed away on July 24, 2019, at 6:03 pm, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, surrounded by Terrie's loving family and beloved friends.

Terrie was born August 1, 1942, in Lima, OH, to Shelby and Evelyn (Walker) Conaway who both preceded Terrie in death. On May 15, 2018, Terrie married Donald Burden who survives in Lima, OH.

Terrie attended Lima South High School. Terrie was a cleaner at The Lima Ford Engine Plant and retired in 1989. Terrie was a past 4H advisor and a former member of the American Quarter Horse Association and U.S. Trading Association. Terrie was an avid owner of various horses and took great pride in doing this particular hobby. Terrie also enjoyed playing euchre with friends and family.

Terrie is survived by a son, Mark Hefner of Spokane, WA, brother, Rickie Conaway of Lima, and three grandchildren.

Terrie is preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Hefner.

Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Burial of cremated remains will be in Vaughnsville Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

