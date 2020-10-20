LIMA — Terry Jerome Ellis, age 80, of Lima was called home by Our Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday October 18, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He passed peacefully surrounded by his wife and children. He was born August 9, 1940 in Anderson, IN to Marvin and Violetta Ellis. He married his "Blonde Bombshell" Pamela Jean Ellis (Kleman) on April 25, 1980. They had just celebrated 40 years of a blessed marriage in April. Terry Was so proud of his family and was always well aware of how blessed he was to have children and grandchildren who loved him so much. To see them together was to see true joy and love.

TJ's father died when he was 13 years of age, leaving 9 children behind. Thus, he had to take a summer job in the timber business at a very young age in order to help support his family. From that summer job, Terry grew an international business, exporting superior hardwoods worldwide. Terry moved his business to Lima in 1970 and it soon grew into a very successful enterprise, with millions of dollars in sales annually, and customers from over 20 countries across the globe. From this, Terry was able to travel extensively throughout the world, especially to the far east. In 2006, TJ Ellis Enterprises was Awarded the Governor's "E Award" for excellence as a small business.

Terry was a long time friend of Bill W, which strengthened his steadfast relationship with God. Terry was known for his ethics in business, always admired by his peers. He was also known to be an extremely hard worker; a trait which he passed down to his children, along with faith and an eternally positive outlook on life, no matter the circumstances.

He loved to give his family all of the things he was not able to enjoy as a child himself. Some of his best times were spent on the beach in Florida. One of his fondest memories was being in attendance with his boys as the Reds won the World Series in 1990. He was a masterful story teller who never ran out of material, most of it eliciting laughter, most of it true. He prayed every morning and every night, always thanking God for his "wonderful family". His Friday night meetings were always very important to him. But most important of all to him was his wife, who will forever be the love of his life.

He will never be forgotten by those who knew him.

Survivors include wife Pamela J Ellis (Kleman) Sons: Matthew Ellis, Seth Ellis and Jerome Ellis. Daughter: Erin Ellis Grandchildren: Courtney Adcock, Anya Firzst, Madison Ellis, Adrianna Ellis, Evelyn Ellis, Estella Ellis, Austin Ellis, Clara Ellis, Jude TJ Ellis, Colin Ellis, Owen Ellis, Sophia Ellis, Hazel Ellis, and Matt's older children Mallarie, Vanessa and Lexi Siblings: Marvin Ellis, Nancy McPherson, Jerry Ellis. Great Grandchild: Mahlon Jones.

Terry was proceeded in death by parents: Marvin and Violetta Ellis Daughter: Terri Michelle Ellis Grandson: Mahlon Jerome Adcock Siblings: Delbert Ellis, David Ellis, Gerna Fite, Valeta Braden, and Laticia Conyer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2175 W Elm St, Lima, OH 45805.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

