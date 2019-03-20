LIMA — Terry Lee Fedele, Jr. age 40, of Lima passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born July 28, 1978 to Terry Lee and Evelyn L. Baker Fedele, Sr.

Terry graduated from Apollo Career Center. He worked at St. Rose Church and School doing maintenance. Terry was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Saber Gun Club and NRA. Terry enjoyed his guns, music, truck and his son.

Additional survivors include son: Nikko Fedele, sisters: Christy (Heath) Mumaw of Kenosha, WI, Cheriese Fedele and Alice Wollenhaupt both of Lima.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 21nd from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, March 22rd at the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Bradley officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to a fund for the care of his son Nikko through his grandparents, Terry and Evelyn Fedele and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.

Arrangements by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.