LEIPSIC — Terry P. Ginther, age 71, passed away July 5, 2019, at 12:54 am, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima. Terry was born February 28, 1948, in Bluffton, OH, to John W. and Pauline (Oren) Ginther. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Leipsic. On April 27, 1968, he married Phyllis A. (Geiger) Ginther who survives in Leipsic.

Terry was a 1966 graduate of Pandora Gilboa High School. He was a life-long farmer and he had worked at the Lima Army Tank Plant as a welder for 32 years retiring in 2014. Terry was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church in Ottawa. Terry enjoyed collecting classic cars. Above all else, he loved his "Lord Jesus Christ", his wife, children and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and mother, Terry is survived by his children: Yvonne (Dave) Skibicki of Lake Orion, MI, Kelly (Chad) Beechboard of Pandora, OH, Kristen (Aaron) Sommers of Bellevue, MI and Paul Ginther of Bluffton, OH, 13 grandchildren and a great grandchild on the way, 2 sisters: Diane (Tom) Stokes of Myrtle Beach, SC and Kathy (Don) Bergman of Denver, CO and a brother, Joe (Joyce) Ginther of Ottawa, OH. He was preceded in death by a daughter in law, Sarah Ginther.

There will be a funeral service held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Faith Baptist Church @ 8115 E. Main St., Ottawa, OH 45875. Officiating the service will be Rev. Denny Coates. Burial will be in Harman Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, BLUFFTON CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Baptist Church or the St. Jude's Children Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.