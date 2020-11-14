LIMA — Terry Douglas Heffner "Cheeta", loving husband and father of three children, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the age of 69.

Terry was born on June 6, 1951, in Lima, OH, to Eugene and Marjorie Heffner. He attended Bowling Green State University, received his bachelor's degree from Northwood University and worked at Ford Motor Co. for 40 years in several capacities, finishing his tender as a synchronist material flow coordinator.

On June 2, 1973, he married Patricia Suzanne Adams. They raised two sons, Adam and Chad, and one daughter, April. Terry was an avid sports fan, especially of racing, and was thrilled that he was able to attend the Indianapolis 500 for 47 years. He also enjoyed coaching youth sports, boating and fishing.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Eugene and his mother, Marjorie. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, their three children, Adam Heffner (Jami), Chad Heffner (Marci) and April Thomas (Justin); brother, Eugene Heffner (Linda); sister, Nancy Drake (David); and nine grandchildren, Tori, Andrew, Jakob, Carson, Erianne, Jackson, Lincoln, Okley and Remi. Also surviving are his 3 four-legged friends, Marley, Indy and Sunshine.

The family will host a celebration of life service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626 or the Humane Society of Allen County, 3606 Elida Rd., Lima, OH 45807.

