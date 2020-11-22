ADA — Terry Dean Hirn, 56, of Ada and formerly of Lima, passed away peacefully at 5:30 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Care Center following an extended illness.

He was born November 4, 1964 in Lima, a son of Thomas F. and Betty Jo Verbryke Hirn, who survive in Lima. On December 24, 1998 he married Vickie D. Smith, who survives in Ada, along with his daughters, Megan Hirn of Lima and Natacia L. Kring (Trenton) Risner of Alger, his grandson, Pierce Maxwell Risner, his siblings, Thomas "Tom" (Debra) Hirn of Salt Lake City, Utah, Timothy "Tim"( Melissa) Hirn of Lima and William "Bill" (Melinda) Hirn of Colonial Beach, VA.

Terry was a 1982 graduate of LCC and studied to become an over-the-road trucker, mainly driving for the ConWay Company.

He was an avid reader and Classic Rock music lover. He loved kids, the Bengals and old cars, mainly Corvettes and was a movie buff.

Due to the Covid – 19 situation, the family will have a Celebration of Life service at a later time in favorable conditions.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Ronald McDonald House or to Saint Judes Childrens Hospital in care of the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, 728 East Fourth Street, Spencerville, Ohio 45887, who is caring for Terry and the family.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com