LIMA — Terry Lewis Huber, 64, died April 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 15, 1955, in Lima to Dale Lewis Huber, who survives near Bluffton, and Etta Jo (Maynard) Huber, who preceded him in death. On May 22, 1982, he married the love of his life, Cheryl Kay Anspach, and she survives in Lima.

Terry graduated from Bluffton High School in 1973 and attended The Ohio State University. He enjoyed playing and watching sports (especially Ohio State football), attending his kid's and grandkid's events, and running the family business, Huber Farms, that he co-owned with his twin brother Larry.

Terry was a devoted husband, father, and papa who always made time for his family. He is remembered as a loving, caring, generous, and soft-spoken man. He enjoyed traveling, especially his trips to Hawaii, The Smokies, and various mission trips throughout the United States.

Terry recently retired from the City of Lima where he spent nearly 41 years working at the Water Supply & Treatment Plant, of which he spent 25 years as the plant supervisor. He held a Class IV (highest) water supply operator's license and taught basic and advanced water operator classes through the Operator Training Committee of Ohio. Terry was a 32-year member of the American Water Works Association (AWWA), receiving the Ohio Section AWWA Life Member Award, and had been the chairman of the Ohio AWWA Northwest District. He received the Ohio Section AWWA Operator's Meritorious Service Award for continuous compliance with all public health standards in the water treatment system, training of water treatment personnel, and support of the Ohio Section AWWA.

Terry had great faith in the Lord and expressed his faith by serving others. He was a member of Rockport United Methodist Church (RUMC) where he had served as a liturgist and a lay leader. At RUMC he also served in many roles over the years such as Chairman of Pastor Parish Relations, member of the administrative board, Chairman of RUMC Men, Sunday School Teacher, Chairman of Family Ministries, member of the finance committee, and a leader of Vacation Bible School.

Terry is survived by his children Jonathon (Amy) Huber, of Plain City, and Laura (Drew) Plaugher, of Lima, and siblings Susan Diaz, Larry (Judy) Huber, and David Huber, all from Bluffton, Lori Leftenant of Lima, and Jack Huber of Troy. Papa is survived by his three grandchildren, Mitchell Huber, Emelia Huber, and Jackson Plaugher. Uncle T is also survived by 21 nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Pastor Thomas Holmes. Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private graveside service will be held. We will celebrate his life at a future date for all family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), https://donate.themmrf.org/Donate, in lieu of flowers.