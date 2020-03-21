WAPAKONETA — Terry Edgar Hunt, age 72 of Wapakoneta, passed at 2:25 p.m., Friday,

March 20, 2020 at Care Core, Lima. He was born December 24, 1947 in

Lima, Ohio to the late Clifford S. and Margurite Steed Hunt. On April

12, 1969 he married Pamelia J. Hempker, who survives in Wapakoneta.

Terry was a U.S. Army Veteran. He is a retired truck driver working for

John Cheeseman and Otis Wright. He was an avid fisherman and a very hard

worker always providing for his family. He will be remembered for being

a good man who loved his family dearly.

Survivors also include a son - David A. Hunt of Wapakoneta; 3

grandchildren - Emma R. Hunt, Natara S. Hunt, and Avaya N. Hunt of

Wapakoneta; 2 brothers - Dennis L. Hunt of North Carolina; and Randy M.

Hunt of Arizonia.

Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, private family services will

be held at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville, with military

rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the

family.

