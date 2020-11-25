1/1
Terry L. McLeod
1947 - 2020
OREGON — Terry L. McLeod, age 73 , passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at 4:40 p.m. at Bay Park Hospital, Oregon. He was born April 6, 1947 in Pascagoula, MS, to Rudolph L. and Vivian A. (Hill) McLeod who preceded him in death. On Apr. 6, 1968 he married Karla (Kelly) McLeod who survives.

Survivors include their children: Terry W. (Dana) McLeod of Toledo, OH, Timothy L. (Nicki) McLeod of Oregon and Tamara (Aaron) Holtzberger of Forest; grandchildren, Grant, Kayla, Samantha, Victoria, Conner, Sophia, Wesson, Lauren and Jordan; a brother, Timothy D. (Zarin) McLeod of Reading, PA, sisters, Patricia Ann (Truman) Lambert of Hurley, MS, and Melissa (Rodney) Byrd of Moss Point, MS and a sister-in-law, Cathy McLeod of Hurley, MS. Terry is preceded in death by brother, R.L. McLeod, Jr., and a sister, Linda Carol Jenkins. He retired from B.P. Refinery on April 6, 2012 after 43 years of service in the laboratory, of which 28 years were spent at the Standard Oil Refinery in Lima. At the end of his career, before retirement, he led a team to build a world-class lab facility with LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver Level Certification. He enjoyed gardening, landscaping and being outside on his swing admiring and enjoying his backyard. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was very creative and liked to play guitar, sing, paint and work on his landscaping.

His funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services, with Rev. Tim Benjamin to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to V.F.W. Post 1275 or St. Joseph Indian School.Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
NOV
28
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
