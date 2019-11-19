LIMA — Terry L. Murphy, Sr., 72, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at 9:00 p.m. in Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Terry was born January 20, 1947 in Lima, OH, to George and Eloise (Lee) Murphy who preceded him in death. On July 6, 1968 he married Gloria Ivie who survives in Lima.

Survivors also include their sons: Terry L. (Michelle) Murphy, Jr. of Rosenberg, TX, Timothy M. (Kerri) Murphy and Tommy J. Murphy both of Lima; grandchildren: Matthew, Heidi, Dalton, Devin, Kaitlin, Kristen, Hunter, Kevin, Evan, Gabe and Sammantha Stebleton; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Terry was a retired truck driver for Rising Sun Express, Nickles Bakery and Allen County R.T.A. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving in Viet Nam. He was a Deacon at Lighthouse Baptist Church. He always helped everyone he could and his family started feeding people on Christmas Eve at Our Daily Bread. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and anything outdoors including hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bernard A. Murphy and Robert F. (Connie) Murphy, and a great-grandson Jayden Murphy.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, with Pastor Chris Page to officiate the service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery following the service, with military rites conducted by V.F.W. 6772 and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Daily Bread.

Arrangements are under the direction the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.