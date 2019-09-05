SPENCERVILLE — Terry R. "Rusty" Pierce, Jr., 46, of Spencerville, died Tuesday afternoon, September 3, 2019 in Van Wert County.

He was born October 23, 1972 in Lima, a son Terry R. and Sue E. Hunsaker Pierce, Sr. He was formerly married to Trisha M. Pierce, who survives.

Rusty is survived by his sister; Linda L. Jones of Spencerville and nieces Eleishea (Andrew) Cira and Leaira Jones and nephew Treshawn Jones, all of Spencerville and great nieces and nephews; Nevaeh Pierce and Andrew and Everly Cira and his dog Bella. He was preceded in death by his brother; William L. "Billy" Lee.

He attended Spencerville Schools and earned his GED and worked as a truck driver.

He loved to be comical and was an avid Pool player, OSU and Spencerville Bearcat fan.

Funeral services will be 9 PM Friday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home with Minister Duane Ridenour officiating.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to his sister Linda.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]