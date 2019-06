SPENCERVILLE — Terry R. Regedanz, 75, died at 9:56 p.m. June 20, 2019, at Roselawn Manor.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, where arrangements are incomplete.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the fuenral home.