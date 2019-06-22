SPENCERVILLE — Terry R. Regedanz, 75, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 9:56 PM Thursday, June 20, 2019, in the Roselawn Manor in Spencerville, with his family at his side following a lengthy illness.

He was born April 11, 1944, in Lima, a son of the late Harry C. and Margaret E. Koenig Regedanz. On May 1, 1965 he married Jeri Heenan, who survives, along with three children; Brian C. (Tammy) Regedanz, Scott P. Regedanz and Lisa R. Regedanz, all of Spencerville; four grandchildren; Ryan M. (Abby) Roehm of Van Wert; Tyler R. (Kaylyn) Regedanz of Delphos; Elizabeth P. Regedanz of Columbus and Brianna L. Regedanz of Spencerville; six great-grandchildren; Charlotte, Colton, Cooper, Thomas, Benjamin and Alexandrea; a sister, Judy E. (Robert) Roberts of Bellefontaine and sister-in-law Debra Dix of Spencerville. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul G. Regedanz.

Terry was a 1962 graduate of Spencerville High School and went on to work at the Ohio Decorative Products, retiring with 47 years service to the company.

He enjoyed fishing, carpentry work, NASCAR and Ohio State and Pittsburg Steeler's football.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Tuesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2until 4 and 6 until 8 PM Monday and after 10 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.