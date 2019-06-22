Terry Regedanz

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Regedanz.
Service Information
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH
45887
(419)-647-4205
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home
Obituary
Send Flowers

SPENCERVILLE — Terry R. Regedanz, 75, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 9:56 PM Thursday, June 20, 2019, in the Roselawn Manor in Spencerville, with his family at his side following a lengthy illness.

He was born April 11, 1944, in Lima, a son of the late Harry C. and Margaret E. Koenig Regedanz. On May 1, 1965 he married Jeri Heenan, who survives, along with three children; Brian C. (Tammy) Regedanz, Scott P. Regedanz and Lisa R. Regedanz, all of Spencerville; four grandchildren; Ryan M. (Abby) Roehm of Van Wert; Tyler R. (Kaylyn) Regedanz of Delphos; Elizabeth P. Regedanz of Columbus and Brianna L. Regedanz of Spencerville; six great-grandchildren; Charlotte, Colton, Cooper, Thomas, Benjamin and Alexandrea; a sister, Judy E. (Robert) Roberts of Bellefontaine and sister-in-law Debra Dix of Spencerville. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul G. Regedanz.

Terry was a 1962 graduate of Spencerville High School and went on to work at the Ohio Decorative Products, retiring with 47 years service to the company.

He enjoyed fishing, carpentry work, NASCAR and Ohio State and Pittsburg Steeler's football.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Tuesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2until 4 and 6 until 8 PM Monday and after 10 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Lima News from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.