LIMA — Terry L. Reynolds, 66, died at 7:15 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System in Lima, Ohio.

Terry was born on July 4, 1953, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Duane D. Reynolds Sr. and Vivian A. (Timmerman) Reynolds.

Terry was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, attending St. Charles School and was a 1971 Lima Central Catholic graduate. He was a Master Plumber and retired from Reynolds Plumbing & Heating. He was a member of the Lima Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed camping, fishing, riding motorcycles, tinkering, and car races. Terry was a kind gentle soul who would always help you if needed.

He is survived by two daughters, Mandy (Bob) Rinker, of Waynesfield, OH, and Abby (Tim) LaRue, of Cridersville, OH; three brothers, Duane D. Reynolds, II, of Lima, OH, Dale A. (Jennifer) A. Reynolds, of Lima, OH, and Randy L. Reynolds, of Lima, OH; three grandchildren, Cassandra Savidge, Adam Rinker and Kody LaRue; two great grandchildren, Peyton Wireman and Sheldon Savidge.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl A. Reynolds.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Johns Catholic Church, Lima.

A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Johns Catholic Church, Lima, Father David M. Ross will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Central Catholic Athletics, 720 S. Cable Rd., Lima, Ohio 45805.

