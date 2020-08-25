WAPAKONETA — Terry August Tangeman, age 76 of Wapakoneta, passed at 9:16 p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, following an accident 2 years and 3 1/2 months ago. He was born May 7, 1944 at home in Buckland, Ohio to the late Forest August and Evelyn Flo Smith Tangeman.

On September 4, 1964 he married Nancy G. McClintock who passed on July 23, 2003. On August 14, 2004 he married Jeanette Rode, who survives in Wapakoneta.

Funeral services will begin 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 29, 2020 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys. Rev. Rhonda Hainer and Rev. Doug Williamson will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery, near Cridersville.

For immune compromised, visitation will be 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., Thursday, August 28, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

Visitation for the general public will be from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 28 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home and from 9:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's elevator fund or to Back Bay Mission.

