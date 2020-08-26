1/
Terry Tangeman
1944 - 2020
WAPAKONETA — Terry August Tangeman, 76, died at 9:16 p.m. Aug. 24, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Marys. The Revs Rhonda Hainer and Doug Williamson will officiate. Burial will be in St. Matthew Cemetery, Cridersville.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with immune-compromised visitation set for 2 to 3 p.m., at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
