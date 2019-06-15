LIMA — Theadore "Dough Boy" Roosevelt Wilson, 75 of Lima, passed away June 12, 2019, Lima Memorial Health System. Ted was born July 8, 1943 in Middlesboro, KY to Dewey and Polly (Lane) Wyatt, who preceded him in death. On May 20, 1962 he married Diann (Coulter) Wilson, who survives him in Lima, OH. Dough Boy was a crane operating engineer for 55 years until he retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers in 2004. He loved to weld, build things with metal and work on cars. Ted loved to read westerns, fish, hunt and spend time with his family. Dough Boy was a Waffle House regular where he and Diann were affectionately known as Grandpa and Grandma. In addition to his wife, Dough Boy is survived by his daughters, Deanna Fyffe, and Crystal (James) Detwiler; son, Teddy J. Wilson; grandchildren, Jeannetta Patnaude,Theodore (Kelly) Wilson, Teddy J. Wilson II, Virgil N. (Angie) Fyffe, Jessica Detwiler, Jeremy J. Detwiler and Michael Wilson; great-grandchildren, Nathan D. Patnaude, Mya L. Patnaude, Rylynn Hefner, Lydia Wilson, Gerald Arnold, Joseph Hart and Matthew Detwiler and many nieces and nephews. Ted is preceded in death by his brother, William A. Wilson and his sister, Willine Wicker. No services will be held per Ted's request. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children Save Our Sight Program. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.