ALGER — Thearse M. "Dolly" Lawrence, 65, died Sept. 10, 2019, at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home. The Rev. Gene Salsbury will officiate. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and until services Saturday at the funeral home.