RAWSON — Theda M. Lehman left this worldly place peacefully on October 5, 2019, just shy of her 99th birthday. What a life! She was born November 8, 1920, on her parents Harry and Minnie (Schaublin) Anderson's family farm near Bluffton, Ohio.

She attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse. With the passing of her mother when she was 10, she learned a lot about life and grew up fast. She went on to graduate from Bluffton High School. While attending Lima business College, she worked for Union Central Life Insurance Co. She also worked at the Lima Locomotive Works as a bookkeeper and at St. Rita's Hospital during the war. On October 20, 1945, after his return from serving in WWII overseas, she married her 6th grade sweetheart, Raymond Lehman. They were married for 58 years. They set up house-keeping in Rawson, Ohio. Besides being an awesome mom, she worked at Rawson Post Office for 26 years, retiring in 1981. She always said working at the Post Office was one of her favorite jobs. She loved to interact with people. She never slowed down.

At Dad's request, they would travel to different places, but home was always where she liked to be the best. She loved spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful host, always having plenty of your favorite things to eat; several types of meats, salads and desserts, were common at family dinners. Her special canned pickles, potato salad, homemade caramels and peanut clusters were some of the family and friend favorites. At a family get together, she always wanted activities for the children. It could be volleyball, badminton, blowing bubbles or chalk writing and drawing on the driveway. For holidays and special occasions, to spend time making memories and having fun was her goal. She enjoyed attending any game or function of the grandkids and later great-grandkids that she could. She also enjoyed time spent with friends at one of the many clubs she belonged to, some for more than 60+ years. When her eyesight left her hindered, she appreciated and was so grateful for her many friends, who graciously chauffeured her so she could continue to attend meetings and functions. We would like to name them all, but the list would be enormous, so we will say thank you to all! She enjoyed needle work, crafts and collecting unique buttons and watching or listening to the old country music shows. One of her last projects was putting together photo and family history albums for her children, grandchildren and all the nieces and nephews. Her life wish was that everybody should get along with each other and try to make the world a better place.

Her faith and Church family were very important to her; she was a long-time member of New Hope United Methodist Church of Rawson, attending weekly Sunday services and Bible study classes. She served as treasurer and board member and belonged to the New Hope United Methodist Women Group. She also belonged to Share A Talent Club, Town and Country (Rook) Club, Royal Neighbors, Poinsettia Club, Heirloom Antique Club, Bluffton, Tawa and Findlay Senior Citizens.

Surviving her are three sons, Larry, Brad (Jackie) and Brett (Carla). Also surviving are six grandchildren, Mark (Michelle) Lehman, Tamara (Robert) Hobbs, Andrea (Brian) Hobbs, Shawnda Lehman, Crystal Lehman, Eric (Alyssa) Lehman and step grandchild, Hanna Patton. Nine great-grandchildren, seven great step grandchildren and two great-great step grandchildren.

