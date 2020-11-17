1/1
Thelma Archer
1940 - 2020
LIMA — Thelma J. Archer, 80, of Lima, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 a 2:38 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

She was born on September 27, 1940 in Newfoundland, Canada to the late William Cecil and Dorothy {Bennett} Murley. On September 16, 1965 she married Dale Allen Bergdorf, who preceded her in death in January 1978. She then married William Harold Archer on January 23, 1980, who preceded her in death in April 2001.

Thelma was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary #370 and the Humane Society in Lima. She enjoyed gardening, bluegrass music, and animals, especially birds.

She is survived by her daughters: Patricia Williams, Robin (Kevin) Heldman, and Mary (Tim) Volbert, brothers: Clyde Murley and David Murley, and sisters: Bertha Anstey and Joan Petersen, niece: Connie (Chad) Sidey and their son Hunter Sidey, and nephew: Dale (Lisa) Petersen and their children Courtney Petersen and Dylan Petersen, as well as many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Andy Scott and brothers: Wilfred Murley and Grenville Murley.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 2115 S. Greenlawn, Lima, Ohio 45807.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
