CALUMET, Mich. — Thelma Mae Cockrell passed away at age 88 with family at her side in Laurium, Michigan on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Thelma was born April 19, 1931 to Harold Cadillac Sidebottom and Della Edith Sidebottom in Wyandotte, Michigan. Thelma is preceded in death by son, Billy Harold Cockrell, husband, Moses Harold Cockrell, grandson, Lance Moses Blackburn and great-grandson, Brandon Contreras. Thelma is also preceded in death by her brothers, Lawrence Jones, Neil Sidebottom, Gernard Sidebottom, Earl Sidebottom and her sisters, Joyce Mahoney and Doris Mahon Thelma spent more than 50 years as a resident of Beaverdam, Ohio where she served as president of the town council and also worked with Magnam Truck Equipment of Lima, Ohio. In recent years and until her passing, Thelma lived in Calumet, Michigan with her daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Kenny Cheney. Thelma is survived by daughter Katherine Mae Hall of Lorain, Ohio, daughter Della Starcher and husband Tom of Vermilion, Ohio, daughter Debra Blackburn and husband Jerry of Jenera, Ohio, son Neil Cockrell and spouse Joe Kershner of Jacksonville, North Carolina, daughter Penny Cheney and husband Earl "Kenny" of Calumet, Michigan and daughter Rae Teall and husband David of Dublin, Ohio Thelma is also survived by grandchildren Jo Ellen Hall-Taylor of Lorain, Ohio, Aaron Santarelli of Marysville, Ohio, Dawn Martin of Parma, Ohio, David Waller of Amherst, Ohio, Mark Waller of Lorain, Ohio, Tracy DelMonico of Oberlin, Ohio, Josette Blackburn-Rodriguez of Forest, Ohio, Amy Schneiderhan of Laurium, Michigan and Kayla Liebrecht of Columbus Grove, Ohio and more than 20 great grandchildren. A private burial of cremated remains will be in the Cannonsburg Cemetery in Bluffton, OH. There will be visitation held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, BLUFFTON CHAPEL where a memorial service will follow at 7pm. Officiating the service will be Rev. Mike Downey. The family offers their sincere thanks and gratitude for the outstanding staff at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital in Laurium, Michigan for the wonderful care they gave to Thelma.